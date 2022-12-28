Storm warning: Moline unleashes full fury on Springfield Lanphier 70-40

Moline dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-40 win over Springfield Lanphier at Moline High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Moline drew first blood by forging a 15-4 margin over Springfield Lanphier after the first quarter.

The Maroons opened a colossal 38-19 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Moline breathed fire to a 54-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

