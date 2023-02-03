Peoria rolled past Urbana for a comfortable 79-59 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.

Last season, Peoria and Urbana squared off with December 3, 2021 at Peoria High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Urbana faced off against Danville. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.