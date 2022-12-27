Storm warning: Springfield Calvary rains down on Beardstown 83-56

Springfield Calvary handled Beardstown 83-56 in an impressive showing during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 20, Springfield Calvary faced off against Auburn and Beardstown took on Pleasant Plains on December 20 at Pleasant Plains High School.
