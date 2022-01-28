Storm warning: Springfield Calvary unleashes full fury on Springfield Lutheran 85-57

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Calvary broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 85-57 explosion on Springfield Lutheran on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Calvary a 51-32 lead over Springfield Lutheran.

Springfield Calvary's upper-hand showed as it carried an 85-57 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.