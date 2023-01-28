Storm warning: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rains down on Springfield Lanphier 69-33

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Springfield Lanphier 69-33 in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier squared off with February 25, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Winter Haven and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 20 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
