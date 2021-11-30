Storm warning: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unleashes full fury on Jacksonville 60-32

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's river of points eventually washed away Jacksonville in a 60-32 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cyclones breathed fire in front of the Crimsons 24-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense took charge to a 35-19 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's power showed as it carried a 53-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones blunted the Crimsons' dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.

