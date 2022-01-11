Storm warning: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unleashes full fury on Normal University 53-32

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Normal University 53-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cyclones opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.

The Cyclones kept a 26-15 half margin at the Pioneers' expense.

The Cyclones thundered to a 44-20 bulge over the Pioneers as the fourth quarter began.

