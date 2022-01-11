Storm warning: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unleashes full fury on Normal University 53-32

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Normal University 53-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Cyclones opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.
The Cyclones kept a 26-15 half margin at the Pioneers' expense.
The Cyclones thundered to a 44-20 bulge over the Pioneers as the fourth quarter began.
In recent action on January 4, Normal University faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 4 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.