Storm warning: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unleashes full fury on Normal University 53-32

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Normal University 53-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Cyclones opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Pioneers through the first quarter.

The Cyclones kept a 26-15 half margin at the Pioneers' expense.

The Cyclones thundered to a 44-20 bulge over the Pioneers as the fourth quarter began.

In recent action on January 4, Normal University faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 4 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

