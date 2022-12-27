 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sullivan slips past Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 53-44

Sullivan survived Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville in a 53-44 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville and Sullivan squared off with December 29, 2021 at Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville Co-op last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 16, Sullivan squared off with Decatur Lutheran in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

