Sweating it out: Mt. Zion edges Jacksonville 57-50

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mt. Zion wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-50 over Jacksonville during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Mt Zion and Jacksonville squared off with January 29, 2022 at Jacksonville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 21, Mt Zion faced off against Tolono Unity and Jacksonville took on Normal University on January 20 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
