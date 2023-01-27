Sweating it out: Springfield Lanphier edges Springfield 60-55

Springfield Lanphier weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 60-55 victory against Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Springfield Lanphier drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.
A half tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Springfield Lanphier darted in front of Springfield 41-36 to begin the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
The last time Springfield and Springfield Lanphier played in a 51-43 game on December 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 20, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield took on Rochester on January 20 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.