Sweating it out: Springfield Lanphier edges Springfield 60-55

Springfield Lanphier weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 60-55 victory against Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Springfield Lanphier drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

A half tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Springfield Lanphier darted in front of Springfield 41-36 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

