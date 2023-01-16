 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweating it out: Taylorville edges Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 74-66

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Taylorville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 74-66 on January 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Recently on January 7, Taylorville squared off with Centralia in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

