Take a breath; Havana deserves it after overtime win over Delavan 44-40

Bonus basketball saw Havana use the overtime to top Delavan 44-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Ducks put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing the Panthers 44-40 in the last stanza.

