Take a breath; Warrensburg-Latham deserves it after overtime win over Maroa-Forsyth 72-66

Bonus basketball saw Warrensburg-Latham use the overtime to top Maroa-Forsyth 72-66 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 11, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Monticello and Warrensburg-Latham took on Argenta-Oreana on December 3 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Trojans started on steady ground by forging a 21-15 lead over the Cardinals at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans took a 41-32 lead over the Cardinals heading to the half locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Cardinals and the Trojans locked in a 64-64 stalemate.

Warrensburg-Latham got the better of the first overtime-period scoring 8-2 to finish the game in style.

