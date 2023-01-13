Take a seat: Broadlands Heritage owns Farmer City Blue Ridge in huge victory 68-36

Broadlands Heritage lit up the scoreboard on January 13 to propel past Farmer City Blue Ridge for a 68-36 victory at Farmer City Blue Ridge High on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action
