Glasford Illini Bluffs' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 67-31 win over Hartsburg-Emden in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Recently on January 24, Hartsburg-Emden squared off with Warrensburg-Latham in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.