Take a seat: Morton owns Canton in huge victory 58-28

It would have taken a herculean effort for Canton to claim this one, and Morton wouldn't allow that in a 58-28 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.

Morton opened with a 15-1 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Potters registered a 30-14 advantage at halftime over the Little Giants.

Morton charged to a 45-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Potters added to their advantage with a 13-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Morton and Canton squared off with January 28, 2022 at Morton High School last season. Click here for a recap

