Mt. Zion earned its community's accolades after a 70-47 win over Charleston at Mt. Zion High on Feb. 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Mt Zion and Charleston played in a 84-68 game on Jan. 13, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on Feb. 16, Mt Zion squared off with Effingham in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.