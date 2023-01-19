 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Pana owns Litchfield in huge victory 54-34

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Pana put away Litchfield 54-34 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 19.

The last time Pana and Litchfield played in a 71-51 game on February 23, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Pana faced off against Troy Triad and Litchfield took on Waverly South County on January 7 at Waverly South County High School. For results, click here.

