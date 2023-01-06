Take a seat: Rantoul owns Paxton-Buckley-Loda in huge victory 70-31

Rantoul flexed its muscle and floored Paxton-Buckley-Loda 70-31 in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.
In recent action on December 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Rantoul took on Galesburg on December 29 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.