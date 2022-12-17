 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Rochester owns Taylorville in huge victory 63-31

Rochester scored early and often to roll over Taylorville 63-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

Last season, Taylorville and Rochester squared off with December 29, 2021 at Rochester High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Rochester faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Taylorville took on Tolono Unity on December 9 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.

