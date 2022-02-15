Taking on water: Bloomington Central Catholic sinks Rantoul Township 76-61

Bloomington Central Catholic handed Rantoul Township a tough 76-61 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 7, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul Township took on St Joseph-Ogden on February 8 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.