Taking on water: Danville sinks Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 67-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Danville spurred past Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 67-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 28, Danville faced off against Peoria Manual and Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys took on Paris on February 1 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. For a full recap, click here.
