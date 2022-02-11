Taking on water: Mahomet-Seymour sinks Taylorville 49-37

Riding a wave of production, Mahomet-Seymour dunked Taylorville 49-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.

The Bulldogs darted in front of the Tornadoes 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

Mahomet-Seymour fought to an 18-11 half margin at Taylorville's expense.

Mahomet-Seymour jumped over Taylorville when the fourth quarter began 27-26.

