Taking on water: Mahomet-Seymour sinks Taylorville 49-37

Riding a wave of production, Mahomet-Seymour dunked Taylorville 49-37 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.
The Bulldogs darted in front of the Tornadoes 7-6 to begin the second quarter.
Mahomet-Seymour fought to an 18-11 half margin at Taylorville's expense.
Mahomet-Seymour jumped over Taylorville when the fourth quarter began 27-26.
In recent action on February 5, Taylorville faced off against Pana and Mahomet-Seymour took on Effingham on February 5 at Effingham High School. For more, click here.
