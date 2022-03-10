Taking on water: Monticello sinks Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38

Monticello handed Taylor Ridge Rockridge a tough 54-38 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Sages darted in front of the Rockets 11-2 to begin the second quarter.
Monticello's offense jumped to a 16-8 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the intermission.
The Sages' influence showed as they carried a 32-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on March 4 , Monticello squared up on El Paso-Gridley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.