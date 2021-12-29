Taking on water: Riverton sinks Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 58-42

Riding a wave of production, Riverton dunked Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 58-42 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 22, Riverton faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Hartsburg-Emden on December 22 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. For a full recap, click here.
