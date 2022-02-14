Taking on water: Taylorville sinks Jacksonville 56-37

Taylorville trucked Jacksonville on the road to a 56-37 victory on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 7, Taylorville faced off against Lincoln and Jacksonville took on Springfield on February 8 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
Taylorville's offense moved to a 32-18 lead over Jacksonville at the intermission.
