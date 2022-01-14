 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking on water: Tuscola sinks Shelbyville 49-38

Tuscola trucked Shelbyville on the road to a 49-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.

The first quarter gave the Warriors a 26-15 lead over the Rams.

Tuscola's position showed as it carried a 41-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 7, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Shelbyville took on Sullivan on January 7 at Shelbyville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

