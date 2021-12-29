 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taylorville collects victory over Rantoul Township 52-33

  • 0

Taylorville dumped Rantoul Township 52-33 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 21, Taylorville faced off against Effingham and Rantoul Township took on Bloomington on December 21 at Bloomington High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana pushes over Hillsboro 66-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Hillsboro to earn a 66-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News