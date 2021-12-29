Taylorville collects victory over Rantoul Township 52-33

Taylorville dumped Rantoul Township 52-33 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 21, Taylorville faced off against Effingham and Rantoul Township took on Bloomington on December 21 at Bloomington High School. For more, click here.
