Taylorville earns solid win over Rochester 52-40

Stretched out and finally snapped, Taylorville put just enough pressure on Rochester to earn a 52-40 victory at Rochester High on December 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Rochester took a 22-20 lead over Taylorville heading to the intermission locker room.

Recently on December 13 , Rochester squared up on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

