Taylorville ekes out victory against Rantoul 60-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Taylorville wore a victory shine after clipping Rantoul 60-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
Last season, Taylorville and Rantoul faced off on December 29, 2021 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Taylorville faced off against Rochester and Rantoul took on Mattoon on December 20 at Rantoul Township High School. For more, click here.
