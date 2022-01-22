Taylorville hammers Hillsboro into submission 66-34

Taylorville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hillsboro 66-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
In recent action on January 14, Hillsboro faced off against Waverly South County and Taylorville took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 15 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Taylorville registered a 33-18 advantage at halftime over Hillsboro.
Taylorville took control in the third quarter with a 52-27 advantage over Hillsboro.
