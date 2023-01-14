Taylorville stops Nokomis in snug affair 47-44

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Taylorville did just enough to beat Nokomis 47-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Nokomis faced off against Springfield Calvary and Taylorville took on Centralia on January 7 at Centralia High School. For results, click here.
