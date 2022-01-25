Taylorville topples Mattoon 54-51

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Taylorville to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mattoon 54-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Taylorville faced off against Bethalto Civic Memorial and Mattoon took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 13 at Mattoon High School. Click here for a recap
Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-34 lead over Mattoon.
Mattoon rallied in the final quarter, but Taylorville skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.