Taylorville topples Mattoon 54-51

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Taylorville to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mattoon 54-51 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.

Taylorville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-34 lead over Mattoon.

Mattoon rallied in the final quarter, but Taylorville skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

