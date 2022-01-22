Teutopolis drums Shelbyville in sound fashion 70-42

Teutopolis showered the scoreboard with points to drown Shelbyville 70-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Teutopolis made the first move by forging a 36-20 margin over Shelbyville after the first quarter.
