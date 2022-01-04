Teutopolis edges Monticello in tough test 54-51

Teutopolis posted a tight 54-51 win over Monticello on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 27, Teutopolis faced off against Macon Meridian and Monticello took on Tuscola on December 29 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Sages took the lead 45-42 to start the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Teutopolis outscored Monticello 12-6 in the final period.
