The 95th Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament begins Monday

WARRENSBURG — The 95th edition of the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament tips off on Monday with this year's games being played at Warrensburg-Latham High School.

Opening round games are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday as St. Teresa faces Central A&M at 6 p.m. and Cerro Gordo-Bement plays Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at 7:30 p.m. on opening night.

On Tuesday, defending champion Warrensburg-Latham plays Argenta-Oreana at 6 p.m. and Maroa-Forsyth faces Meridian at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games will feature the losing teams from Monday's games playing at 6 p.m. and the losing teams from Tuesday's games will play at 7:30 p.m.

The championship semifinals take place on Thursday as the winners from Monday's game face off at 6 p.m. and the winners from Tuesday's game tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Friday's competition has three games, starting at 5 p.m. with the consolation bracket winner game. The third-place match starts at 6:30 p.m. and the championship is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Last season, the Cardinals topped Cerro Gordo-Bement in the championship game 56-38 for their first championship since 2015-16 and their 26th overall in tournament history.