Toledo Cumberland slides past Broadlands Heritage in fretful clash 59-50

Toledo Cumberland survived Broadlands Heritage in a 59-50 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Broadlands Heritage faced off on January 4, 2022 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Macon Meridian and Broadlands Heritage took on Indianapolis IMSA North on December 29 at Indianapolis IMSA North. For more, click here.
