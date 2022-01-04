 Skip to main content
Toledo Cumberland slingshots past Broadlands Heritage 66-27

Toledo Cumberland donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Broadlands Heritage 66-27 on Tuesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 29, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Indianapolis IMSA North and Toledo Cumberland took on Macon Meridian on December 28 at Macon Meridian High School. For a full recap, click here.

Broadlands Heritage showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-13 advantage over Toledo Cumberland as the first quarter ended.

