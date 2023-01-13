 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toledo Cumberland survives taut tilt with Villa Grove 44-35

With little to no wiggle room, Toledo Cumberland nosed past Villa Grove 44-35 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 3, Villa Grove faced off against Oakland Tri-County and Toledo Cumberland took on Broadlands Heritage on January 3 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For results, click here.

