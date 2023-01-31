Toledo Cumberland wallops Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 57-31

The force was strong for Toledo Cumberland as it pierced Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during Tuesday's 57-31 thumping in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

