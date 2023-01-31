 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toledo Cumberland wallops Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 57-31

The force was strong for Toledo Cumberland as it pierced Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during Tuesday's 57-31 thumping in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Toledo Cumberland squared off with February 1, 2022 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Arcola . For results, click here. Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Bethany Okaw Valley on January 24 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For a full recap, click here.

