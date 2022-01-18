Tolono Unity cancels check from Champaign St. Thomas More 57-40

Tolono Unity grabbed a 57-40 victory at the expense of Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Tolono Unity faced off against Tuscola and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Pleasant Plains on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
