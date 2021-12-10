Tolono Unity dances around early hole to trip Clinton 60-28

Tolono Unity donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Clinton 60-28 on Friday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.
Clinton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-3 advantage over Tolono Unity as the first quarter ended.
