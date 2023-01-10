Tolono Unity earns stressful win over Tuscola 60-59

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tolono Unity did just enough to beat Tuscola 60-59 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Tuscola and Tolono Unity faced off on January 11, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Tuscola faced off against Monticello and Tolono Unity took on Williamsville on December 30 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.
