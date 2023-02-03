Tolono Unity earned a convincing 69-47 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.

The last time Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Tolono Unity played in a 70-63 game on February 12, 2022. For results, click here.

