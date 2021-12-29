Tolono Unity knocks out victory on Fairbury Prairie Central 61-51

Tolono Unity handed Fairbury Prairie Central a tough 61-51 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Tolono Unity moved in front of Fairbury Prairie Central 61-51 to begin the second quarter.
Recently on December 17 , Tolono Unity squared up on Clifton Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.