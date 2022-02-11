Tolono Unity pours it on St. Joseph-Ogden 67-44

Impressive was a ready adjective for Tolono Unity's 67-44 throttling of St. Joseph-Ogden in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
In recent action on February 5, Tolono Unity faced off against New Berlin and St Joseph-Ogden took on Pleasant Plains on February 5 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
