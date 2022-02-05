Tolono Unity smashes through New Berlin 54-30

Tolono Unity swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush New Berlin 54-30 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 28, New Berlin faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Tolono Unity took on Maroa-Forsyth on January 29 at Tolono Unity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
