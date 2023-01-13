 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tolono Unity staggers Paxton-Buckley-Loda with resounding performance 58-22

  • 0

Tolono Unity rolled past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a comfortable 58-22 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity squared off with January 14, 2022 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Normal University and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Rantoul on January 6 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News