Tolono Unity staggers Paxton-Buckley-Loda with resounding performance 58-22

Tolono Unity rolled past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a comfortable 58-22 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity squared off with January 14, 2022 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Normal University and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Rantoul on January 6 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For results, click here.
