Tolono Unity survives taut tilt with Knoxville 60-54

Tolono Unity knocked off Knoxville 60-54 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 15.
Tough to find an edge early, Tolono Unity and Knoxville fashioned a 25-25 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Rockets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-36 lead over the Blue Bullets.
Tolono Unity chalked up this decision in spite of Knoxville's spirited final-quarter performance.
