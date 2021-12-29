 Skip to main content
Too close for comfort: Bloomington edges Danville 56-51

Bloomington poked just enough holes in Danville's defense to garner a taut 56-51 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

In recent action on December 14, Danville faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington took on Rantoul Township on December 21 at Bloomington High School. For more, click here.

The Purple Raiders made the first move by forging a 14-12 margin over the Vikings after the first quarter.

The Purple Raiders fought to a 23-18 halftime margin at the Vikings' expense.

The Purple Raiders took control in the third quarter with a 38-37 advantage over the Vikings.

There was no room for doubt as Bloomington added to its advantage with an 18-14 margin in the closing period.

